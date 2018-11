Maria Ozawa Kesal dengan Perlakuan Petugas Imigrasi Bali

View this post on Instagram

I’m sure most of you guys know by now about the horrible experience I had to go through yesterday around 11pm-3am at immigration of Bali, Indonesia. I was attending a birthday party of my good friend Barbie Nouva and as the party was ending , two guys suddenly came up to me and said they wr ppl from the immigration and needed to see my passport and as cheesy as it sounded I had no choice but to show it to them and the next second they just ran off w/o saying anything with my passport ...!!! WE ALL PANICKED called up some people..Canceled the party and went straight to the immigration office. ...... LONG STORY SHORT the officers told me that someone from the bday party called up the immigration office and told them I’m trying to do something bad or business or whatever and telling all the lies,rumors anything to get me into trouble . Like WTF !!!! And after talking about NONSENSE for 2hrs in the office , they printed out some papers for me to sign.. gave me back my passport, told me over and over how FAMOUS I am in Indonesia and as I was walking out from the office,they asked me to take a selfie with them... Like what!?Seriously ? So did the immigration people make up stories and snoop around ,gathered Information, track me down take my passport ( knowing I will come get it) JUST TO TAKE A SELFIE WITH ME!? This is so wrong in so many ways .. I’m glad I’m well known but this country needs to change, these people are erasing the “good” people out there. Stop harassing me every time I visit Indonesia .. Clearly I need more privacy . Wake up Indonesia I know you guys are better .