Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2019

California: Malam penghargaan Golden Globe ke-76 telah digelar di Beverly Hills pada Minggu, 6 Januari 2019 waktu setempat. Film drama-komedi Green Book memboyong piala terbanyak dengan menang di tiga kategori nominasi, termasuk film komedi terbaik.
Golden Globe merupakan ajang penghargaan bergengsi untuk film dan serial televisi di AS pilihan Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Ajang ini digelar rutin setiap tahun sejak 1943.
Dalam edisi ke-76, Golden Globe punya 14 kategori nominasi untuk film cerita panjang serta 11 kategori nominasi untuk serial atau film televisi. Bohemian Rhapsody
didaulat sebagai film drama terbaik dan mengantar Rami Malek sebagai aktor drama terbaik.
Green Book
, selain menjadi film komedi terbaik, juga menang sebagai naskah terbaik dan mengantar Mahershala Ali sebagai aktor pendukung terbaik. Roma, film Meksiko-AS rilisan Netflix, menjadi film berbahasa asing terbaik dan mengantar Alfonso Cuaron sebagai sutradara terbaik.
Vice, film biografi tentang Wakil Presiden AS Dick Cheney, diunggulkan dalam enam kategori, tetapi hanya menang dalam kategori aktor komedi terbaik atas performa akting Christian Bale.
Berikut daftar lengkapnya.
FILM
1. Best Foreign Language Film
- Pemenang: Roma (Meksiko-AS)
- Capernaum
(Lebanon)
- Girl
(Belgia)
- Never Look Away
(Jerman)
- Shoplifters
(Jepang)
2. Best Animation Film
- Pemenang: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
3. Best Original Song
- Pemenang: Shallow (A Star Is Born)
- All the Stars (Black Panther)
- Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)
- Requiem For a Private War (A Private War)
- Revelation (Boy Erased)
4. Best Original Score
- Pemenang: Justin Hurwitz (First Man)
-
Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)
-
Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)
-
Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)
-
Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)
5. Best Actress (Drama)
- Pemenang: Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born
)
- Nicole Kidman (Destroyer
)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?
)
- Rosamund Pike (A Private War
)
6. Best Actor (Drama)
- Pemenang: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born
)
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate
)
- Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased
)
- John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman
)
7. Best Actress (Musical or Comedy)
- Pemenang: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns
)
- Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade
)
- Charlize Theron (Tully
)
- Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians
)
8. Best Actor (Musical or Comedy)
- Pemenang: Christian Bale (Vice)
- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns
)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book
)
- Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun
)
- John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie
)
9. Best Supoorting Actress
- Pemenang: Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Amy Adams (Vice
)
- Claire Foy (First Man
)
- Emma Stone (The Favourite
)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite
)
10. Best Supporting Actor
- Pemenang: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy
)
- Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman
)
- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?
)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice
)
11. Best Director
- Pemenang: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born
)
- Peter Farrelly (Green Book
)
- Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman
)
- Adam McKay (Vice
)
12. Best Screenplay
- Pemenang: Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (Green Book)
- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma
)
- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite
)
- Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk
)
- Adam McKay (Vice
)
13. Best Musical or Comedy Film
- Pemenang: Green Book
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
14. Best Drama Film
- Pemenang: Bohemian Rhapsody
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
TELEVISI
15. Best Actress (Miniseries, TV Film)
- Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
16. Best Actor (Miniseries, TV Film)
- Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
17. Best Actress (Drama TV Series)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
18. Best Actor (Drama TV Series)
- Richard Madden (Bodyguard)
19. Best Actress (Musical/Comedy TV Series)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
20 Best Actor (Musical/Comedy TV Series)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
21. Best Supporting Actor (Series, Miniseries, TV Film)
- Ben Whishaw (A Very English Scandal)
22. Best Supporting Actress (Series, Miniseries, TV Film)
- Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects)
23. Best Drama TV Series
- The Americans
24. Best Musical/Comedy TV Series
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
25. Best Miniseries/TV Film
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
