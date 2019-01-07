Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Golden Globe Awards 2019

California: Malam penghargaan Golden Globe ke-76 telah digelar di Beverly Hills pada Minggu, 6 Januari 2019 waktu setempat. Film drama-komedi Green Book memboyong piala terbanyak dengan menang di tiga kategori nominasi, termasuk film komedi terbaik.



Golden Globe merupakan ajang penghargaan bergengsi untuk film dan serial televisi di AS pilihan Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). Ajang ini digelar rutin setiap tahun sejak 1943.

Dalam edisi ke-76, Golden Globe punya 14 kategori nominasi untuk film cerita panjang serta 11 kategori nominasi untuk serial atau film televisi. Bohemian Rhapsody didaulat sebagai film drama terbaik dan mengantar Rami Malek sebagai aktor drama terbaik.Green Book, selain menjadi film komedi terbaik, juga menang sebagai naskah terbaik dan mengantar Mahershala Ali sebagai aktor pendukung terbaik. Roma, film Meksiko-AS rilisan Netflix, menjadi film berbahasa asing terbaik dan mengantar Alfonso Cuaron sebagai sutradara terbaik.Vice, film biografi tentang Wakil Presiden AS Dick Cheney, diunggulkan dalam enam kategori, tetapi hanya menang dalam kategori aktor komedi terbaik atas performa akting Christian Bale.Berikut daftar lengkapnya.- Capernaum (Lebanon)- Girl (Belgia)- Never Look Away (Jerman)- Shoplifters (Jepang)- Incredibles 2- Isle of Dogs- Mirai- Ralph Breaks the Internet- All the Stars (Black Panther)- Girl in the Movies (Dumplin)- Requiem For a Private War (A Private War)- Revelation (Boy Erased)- Marco Beltrami (A Quiet Place)- Alexandre Desplat (Isle of Dogs)- Ludwig Goransson (Black Panther)- Marc Shaiman (Mary Poppins Returns)- Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)- Nicole Kidman (Destroyer)- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)- Rosamund Pike (A Private War)- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)- Lucas Hedges (Boy Erased)- John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman)- Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)- Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade)- Charlize Theron (Tully)- Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians)- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)- Robert Redford (The Old Man & the Gun)- John C. Reilly (Stan & Ollie)- Amy Adams (Vice)- Claire Foy (First Man)- Emma Stone (The Favourite)- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)- Timothee Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)- Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)- Sam Rockwell (Vice)- Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)- Peter Farrelly (Green Book)- Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)- Adam McKay (Vice)- Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)- Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (The Favourite)- Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)- Adam McKay (Vice)- Crazy Rich Asians- The Favourite- Mary Poppins Returns- Vice- Black Panther- BlacKkKlansman- If Beale Street Could Talk- A Star Is Born(ASA)