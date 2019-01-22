Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Piala Oscar 2019

California: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) baru saja mengumumkan daftar nomine untuk ajang penghargaan tahunan Academy Awards atau Piala Oscar ke-91. Dari 18 kategori nominasi untuk film cerita panjang, Roma menjadi film dengan nomine terbanyak.



Roma diunggulkan dalam sembilan kategori film cerita panjang, termasuk film terbaik (Best Pictures). Itu pun masih ditambah satu kategori film berbahasa asing terbaik (Best Foreign Language) karena Roma juga dikirim sebagai perwakilan Meksiko.

Film nomine terbanyak berikutnya adalah The Favourite, yang masuk ke sembilan kategori dengan 10 nomine. A Star Is Born dan Vice masuk ke delapan kategori, Black Panther ke tujuh kategori, dan BlackKklansman ke enam kategori.Satu catatan penting, ini menjadi ajang Academy Awards pertama kali di mana film superhero menjadi nomine film terbaik. Black Panther produksi Marvel Studios memecahkan rekor tersebut.Acara pengumuman ini digelar dalam siaran langsung lintas platform pada Selasa pagi waktu California atau Selasa malam waktu Indonesia, 22 Januari 2019. Seremoni penghargaan akan digelar pada 24 Februari.Berikut daftar lengkap nominenya.- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs- Black Panther- The Favourite- Marry Poppins Returns- Mary Queen of Scots- Border- Mary Queen of Scots- Vice- Black Panther- The Favourite- First Man- Mary Poppins Returns- Roma- Cold War- The Favourite- Never Look Away- Roma- A Star Is Born- Avengers: Infinity War- Christopher Robin- First Man- Ready Player One- Solo: A Star Wars Story- Black Panther- Bohemian Rhapsody- First Man- A Quiet Place- Roma- Black Panther- Bohemian Rhapsody- First Man- Roma- A Star Is Born- Black Panther- BlackKklansman- If Beale Street Could Talk- Isle of Dogs- Mary Poppins Returns- All The Stars (Black Panther)- I'll Fight (RBG)- The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)- Shallow (A Star is Born)- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)- BlackKklansman- Bohemian Rhapsody- The Favourite- Green Book- Vice- BlackKklansman (Spike Lee)- Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski)- The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos)- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)- Vice (Adam McKay)- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs- BlackKklansman- Can You Ever Forgive Me?- IF Beale Street Could Talk- A Star Is Born- The Favourite- First Reformed- Green Book- Roma- Vice- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)- Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)- Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)- Richard E Grant (Can You Forgive Me?)- Sam Rockwell (Vice)- Amy Adams (Vice)- Marina De Tavira (Roma)- Revina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)- Emma Stone (The Favourite)- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)- Christian Bale (Vice)- Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)- Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)- Glenn Close (The Wife)- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)- Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)- Black Panther- BlackKklansman- Bohemian Rhapsody- The Favourite- Green Book- Roma- A Star Is Born- Vice- Capernaum (Lebanon)- Cold War (Polandia)- Never Look Away (Jerman)- Roma (Meksiko)- Shoplifters (Jepang)- Detainment- Fauve- Marguerite- Mother- Skin- Incredibles 2- Isle of Dogs- Mirai- Ralph Breaks the Internet- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse- Animal Behaviour- Bao- Late Afternoon- One Small Step- Weekends- Free Solo- Hale County This Morning, This Evening- Minding the Gap- Of Fathers and Sons- RBG- Black Sheep- End Game- Lifeboat- A Night at the Garden- Period. End of Sentence(ELG)