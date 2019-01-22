Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Piala Oscar 2019

California: Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) baru saja mengumumkan daftar nomine untuk ajang penghargaan tahunan Academy Awards atau Piala Oscar ke-91. Dari 18 kategori nominasi untuk film cerita panjang, Roma menjadi film dengan nomine terbanyak.
Roma diunggulkan dalam sembilan kategori film cerita panjang, termasuk film terbaik (Best Pictures). Itu pun masih ditambah satu kategori film berbahasa asing terbaik (Best Foreign Language) karena Roma juga dikirim sebagai perwakilan Meksiko.
Film nomine terbanyak berikutnya adalah The Favourite,
yang masuk ke sembilan kategori dengan 10 nomine. A Star Is Born
dan Vice
masuk ke delapan kategori, Black Panther
ke tujuh kategori, dan BlackKklansman
ke enam kategori.
Satu catatan penting, ini menjadi ajang Academy Awards pertama kali di mana film superhero menjadi nomine film terbaik. Black Panther
produksi Marvel Studios memecahkan rekor tersebut.
Acara pengumuman ini digelar dalam siaran langsung lintas platform pada Selasa pagi waktu California atau Selasa malam waktu Indonesia, 22 Januari 2019. Seremoni penghargaan akan digelar pada 24 Februari.
Berikut daftar lengkap nominenya.
1. Costume Design
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- Marry Poppins Returns
- Mary Queen of Scots
2. Makeup and Hairstyling
- Border
- Mary Queen of Scots
- Vice
3. Production Design
- Black Panther
- The Favourite
- First Man
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Roma
4. Cinematography
- Cold War
- The Favourite
- Never Look Away
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
5. Visual Effects
- Avengers: Infinity War
- Christopher Robin
- First Man
- Ready Player One
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
6. Sound Editing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- A Quiet Place
- Roma
7. Sound Mixing
- Black Panther
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- First Man
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
8. Original Score
- Black Panther
- BlackKklansman
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- Isle of Dogs
- Mary Poppins Returns
9. Original Song
- All The Stars (Black Panther)
- I'll Fight (RBG)
- The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)
- Shallow (A Star is Born)
- When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
10. Film Editing
- BlackKklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Vice
11. Directing
- BlackKklansman (Spike Lee)
- Cold War (Pawel Pawlikowski)
- The Favourite (Yorgos Lanthimos)
- Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Vice (Adam McKay)
12. Adapted Screenplay
- The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
- BlackKklansman
- Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- IF Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
13. Original Screenplay
- The Favourite
- First Reformed
- Green Book
- Roma
- Vice
14. Actor in a Supporting Role
- Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
- Adam Driver (Blackkklansman)
- Sam Elliot (A Star is Born)
- Richard E Grant (Can You Forgive Me?)
- Sam Rockwell (Vice)
15. Actress in a Supporting Role
- Amy Adams (Vice)
- Marina De Tavira (Roma)
- Revina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)
- Emma Stone (The Favourite)
- Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
16. Actor in a Leading Role
- Christian Bale (Vice)
- Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate)
- Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
- Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
17. Actress in a Leading Role
- Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)
- Glenn Close (The Wife)
- Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
- Lady Gaga (A Star is Born)
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
18. Best Picture
- Black Panther
- BlackKklansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
19. Foreign Language Film
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Cold War (Polandia)
- Never Look Away (Jerman)
- Roma (Meksiko)
- Shoplifters (Jepang)
20. Live Action Short Film
- Detainment
- Fauve
- Marguerite
- Mother
- Skin
21. Animated Feature Film
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
22. Animated Short Film
- Animal Behaviour
- Bao
- Late Afternoon
- One Small Step
- Weekends
23. Documentary Feature
- Free Solo
- Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Minding the Gap
- Of Fathers and Sons
- RBG
24. Documentary Short Subject
- Black Sheep
- End Game
- Lifeboat
- A Night at the Garden
- Period. End of Sentence
(ELG)